Africa

Democratic Republic of Congo confirms third Ebola case in North Kivu province

By Fiston Mahamba - 13 February 2021 - 11:16
On Friday, 1,200 doses of Ebola vaccine and cold chain equipment arrived in Butembo, the health ministry and the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in a statement.
On Friday, 1,200 doses of Ebola vaccine and cold chain equipment arrived in Butembo, the health ministry and the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in a statement.
Image: REUTERS/Olivia Acland

Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed a third Ebola case this week in North Kivu province, provincial health minister Eugene Nzanzu Salita said on Friday.

The case was found in Butembo, a city of over 1 million people and the epicentre of a major outbreak of the disease that was declared over last June after nearly two years.

"We are in a meeting to gather all the information on the investigations done around this case," said Salita.

Congo's health ministry announced a resurgence of the disease on Feb. 7, after a woman contracted Ebola and died. She was married to a survivor of the previous outbreak.

On Friday, 1,200 doses of Ebola vaccine and cold chain equipment arrived in Butembo, the health ministry and the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in a statement.

Health workers are training vaccinators and tracing more than 100 contacts in the districts of Biena and Katwa, the statement said.

A new outbreak would be Congo's 12th since the virus was first discovered near the Ebola river in 1976.

The Ebola virus causes severe vomiting and diarrhoea and is spread through contact with body fluids.

Reuters

Democratic Republic of Congo confirms two Ebola cases in resurgence of major outbreak

Two people have contracted Ebola and died this week in Democratic Republic of Congo's North Kivu province, the World Health Organization (WHO) and ...
News
2 days ago

Understanding Covid-19 origins will take years, says WHO team member

A member of the World Health Organization-led team visiting the central Chinese city of Wuhan said he has been surprised by the complexity of getting ...
News
1 week ago

Congo declares end of Ebola outbreak that killed 55

Democratic Republic of Congo's health minister on Wednesday announced the end of an Ebola outbreak in the west of the country that infected 130 ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X