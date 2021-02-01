Most Africans could be vaccinated by the end of 2021: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the goal is for most Africans to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of the year.

This as the continent has recorded more than 3.5 million cumulative infections and more than 88,000 fatalities.

He was speaking in his capacity as the chairperson of the African Union (AU) in his weekly newsletter on Monday.

“It has been a health, humanitarian, social and economic crisis for African countries, most of which are inadequately resourced to manage a health emergency of this size. Yet as unprecedented as the nature of the pandemic is, so too has been the manner in which African countries have come together to fight it,” he said.

Ramaphosa said the continent has relied on its own expertise, capabilities and institutions, including the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), to intensify its fight against the spread of the coronavirus. This led to the development of a continental response strategy which proved to be successful.