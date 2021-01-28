Probe into fake Covid-19 test result claims launched in Zimbabwe

Staff at laboratory testing centres in Zimbabwe have been implicated in issuing fake Covid-19 test results.

Working at both public health institutions and private laboratories, they are accused of issuing falsified test results in return for bribes.

John Makamure, spokesperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), said the problem appears to be rife.

“Following recent press reports of a scam involving the issuance of fake Covid-19 test results by a local private laboratory testing centre, the ZACC has received reports implicating other testing centres.

“The commission is highly concerned that this scam seems to be widespread and is derailing government efforts to contain the pandemic.

“The commission would like to strongly warn the perpetrators of this corrupt practice that the long arm of the law will descend heavily on them.

“Related to this scam are reports of widespread theft of personal protective equipment from government health institutions and selling of the stuff on the black market,” said Makamure.