Gambia vows to name and shame latest Covid-19 quarantine cheats

The non-compliance will have strained efforts to contain the virus in the small West African nation, which earlier in January recorded its first two cases of the highly infectious variant first found in Britain.

All those concerned must immediately report to the health authorities, the ministry said, "failure of which will lead to serious consequences, including the publication of names and identifying information of all those at large".

Africa's case fatality rate has risen alarmingly to 2.5%, exceeding the global level of 2.2% for the first time, the head of the continent’s disease control body said last week.

Gambia, whose fatality rate stands even higher - at around 3.2% - has recorded over 4,000 cases and 128 deaths in total.