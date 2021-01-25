Sho Madjozi, Khabonina & Amanda Du-Pont: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
This weekend was hot, hot, hot, and we're not just talking about the weather.
Celebville seems to have headed outdoors for some fun in the sun, and we loved seeing some faves showing off their summer bodies, dancing and living it up.
Amidst all the heartache and loss that the country is facing due to the COVID 19 pandemic, it’s important to still find a safe way to live your life to the fullest while adhering to the safety precautions.
Here’s what some of our favourite celebrities got up to this past weekend.
Award-winning musician, Sho Madjozi, showcased the beauty of Tanzania by sharing breathtaking pictures of the country’s landscape and people. Her snap enjoying breakfast under clear blue skies in the Serengeti looked like a dream!
Earlier in the week, she also enjoyed a swim surrounded by views of Lake Manyara. However, the most iconic part of her weekend was a scenic hot air balloon ride that showcased the country’s natural beauty. We can’t help but be jealous that we couldn’t sneak into her luggage and go with her.
Khabhonina walked into her 40’s in sexy swimwear by the beach. She had fun dancing in the sun, enjoying herself.
We are in awe of the vibrant celebrity ‘s flexible summer body and we wish her many more happy years. Happy Belated Birthday Khabo!
This weekend was hot, but Lorna Maseko was hotter. The international celebrity chef spent a relaxing Sunday afternoon by the swimming pool in a sexy two-piece bikini.
We loved that she chose to enjoy a hot summer’s day by simply looking pretty and relaxing. Clearly she is not eating all of the amazing food she's making!
Khanya Mkangisa might ply her trade as an actress and club DJ, but modelling is definitely something she could do.
This weekend, she enjoyed a cruise with endless views of the sea on a hot summer day dressed in a cute and sexy pink outfit. We loved seeing her enjoying the sea breeze that playfully blew her hair.
Amanda Du-Pont spent time at the Atlantis Sand Dunes where the natural beauty turned nature into her personal backdrop.
The actress looked stunning as she posed with a quad bike, while surrounded by endless sand and blue skies.
Riding sand dunes on a quad bike is for adrenaline and adventure seekers and it’s the perfect way to forget all your problems. We also love her stylish athleisure look.