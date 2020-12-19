Burundi's ex-President Pierre Buyoya dies aged 71

At the time of his death, Buyoya had been living in Mali, where he had held a post as an envoy of the African Union. An official at the Clinique Pasteur in the Malian capital Bamako told Reuters Buyoya had been treated there before being evacuated to Paris overnight. He gave no further details.

A relative of Buyoya, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters Buyoya had died on Thursday en route to Paris for medical treatment.

French radio RFI said Buyoya had contracted Covid-19 in Mali and had been hospitalised there for a week.

Malian government officials could not immediately be reached for comment. The French foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Buyoya, a member of the Tutsi minority that held power in Burundi for decades after the country's 1962 independence from Belgium, was president for 13 years in total during two stints, from 1987-1993 and from 1996-2003.

From 2012, Buyoya served as the African Union's envoy for Mali and the Sahel region. He resigned last month after his conviction in absentia at home.