Tanzania's former president Mkapa dies, presidency says

Tanzania's former President Benjamin Mkapa, who ushered in multiparty democracy at home and worked to end conflict in East Africa, died in the early hours of Friday, President John Magufuli said.

Mkapa led several regional peace mediation initiatives as his country's third president between 1995 and 2005, and afterwards continued to seek reconciliation in Burundi, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo and the Great Lakes region.

He died while receiving treatment at a hospital in Dar es Salaam, Magufuli said in a statement, without elaborating.

"In Kenya we retain fond memories of his mediation efforts," said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

"(He) helped the country return to peace after the 2007-2008 election violence," Odinga said, referring to a period in Kenya when 1,200 people were killed in ethnic clashes resulting from a presidential vote whose outcome Odinga disputed.