Burundi government says it kills at least 22 in pre-election violence

The Burundi government said on Tuesday it had killed at least 22 "wrongdoers" in the hills overlooking the main city Bujumbura since last week, in what it described as violence linked to a presidential election scheduled for May.

The authorities said two members of the police force were killed and six attackers were captured. They gave few further details about the nature of the unrest.

"Wrongdoers took advantage of this electoral period thinking people are distracted," police spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye said on the state broadcaster RTNB. "The population should remain calm because security officers are ensuring its security."