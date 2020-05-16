Impoverished Burundi, battered by violence and Covid-19, gears up for elections

Six other candidates are running, including opposition leader Agathon Rwasa, deputy chairman of the national assembly and leader of the CNL party.

Rwasa has been able to open offices and hold large rallies around the country, said Nelleke van de Walle of the research organisation International Crisis Group.

"The ruling party and the government is trying to show that this is a legitimate process," she said.

But Burundi said most election observers would have to undergo a 14-day quarantine. Journalists face the constant threat of arrest or attack; many have fled. Some civil society organisations have been closed.

Last year the government shut down the United Nations human rights office after repeated criticism that the youth wing of the ruling party and the security services were torturing, gang-raping and murdering political opponents. Rights groups say those attacks have increased in the run-up to Wednesday's presidential, legislative and municipal elections.

Both Ndayishimiye and Rwasa were senior commanders in predominantly Hutu militias during the country's decade-long civil war that killed around 300,000 people. Nkurunziza came to power in 2005 as part of a peace deal.

The country was plunged into violence again in 2015 after Nkurunziza sought a third term in office, a move his opponents said violated the constitution and terms of the 2005 deal.