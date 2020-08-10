Gunmen kill six French tourists, two Nigerians in Niger

Gunmen on motorcycles killed six French tourists and two Nigerians in a wildlife park in Niger on Sunday, a senior official said.

The attackers struck in a giraffe reserve in the West African country's Kouré area, the governor of Tillaberi, Tidjani Ibrahim Katiella, told Reuters.

The two Nigerians were working as the tourists' guide and driver, AFP news agency reported.

The French foreign ministry said it was making checks into reports of the attack. There was no immediate comment from the government in Niger.