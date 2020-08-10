French, Nigerian troops hunt for killers of aid workers in Niger

NIAMEY — French and Nigerien soldiers searched through a giraffe reserve and the surrounding area in Niger on Monday for traces of the gunmen who killed six French aid workers, a French military source said.

France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor also opened an investigation into the incident, in which attackers on motorbikes ambushed the group as it drove through the reserve located 65 km (40 miles) from the capital Niamey — an area considered safe by the Niger government.

The French aid workers were employed by the charity ACTED.

A local driver working for the relief group and a guide were also killed. ACTED called the murders “senseless and cowardly".

“This heinous crime must not go unpunished, nor will it distract us from our commitment to support the people of Niger,” said ACTED, which has worked to help vulnerable populations in the country since 2010.