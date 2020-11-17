Africa

Zimbabwean teachers to end strike after accepting 41% pay rise

By Reuters - 17 November 2020 - 11:39
The Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) said in a statement on Tuesday that the lowest paid teacher would now earn a monthly salary of 19,975 Zimbabwe dollars ($245) and the highest $281.
The Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) said in a statement on Tuesday that the lowest paid teacher would now earn a monthly salary of 19,975 Zimbabwe dollars ($245) and the highest $281.
Image: paylessimages / 123RF Stock Photo

Zimbabwe's teachers have accepted a government offer to raise their salaries by at least 41% and will end a strike that started in September when schools re-opened for end-year examinations, said the country's largest teachers union.

The government shut schools in March to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and although students gradually returned to class from September, teachers refused to go back to work saying their pay had been eroded by inflation of 471.25%.

The Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) said in a statement seen by Reuters on Tuesday that the lowest paid teacher would now earn a monthly salary of 19,975 Zimbabwe dollars ($245) and the highest $281.

Pay for government workers has been eroded over the past two years from a minimum of $480, as Zimbabwe has switched from using the U.S. dollar as its main currency to using the local currency, as its financial crisis has deepened due to severe foreign currency shortages and runaway inflation.

"ZIMTA remains actively engaged in the search of improved conditions of service, salaries and allowances and is now putting together 2021 strategies," said ZIMTA, which has 40,000 members.

The ministry of finance says it has been recording a surplus on its budget this year and that any salary increases would not hurt its finances.

Second-hand underwear still hot property in Zim as economy bites

As Zimbabwe's economy continues to struggle, many of the country's citizens have reverted to buying and selling used knickers.
News
3 days ago

Ruling elite in Zimbabwe live it up as poor starve

While ordinary Zimbabweans wallow in poverty, politicians are living it up and even securing luxurious lives for the spouses of former presidents
Opinion
1 week ago

Zimbabweans turn to sex work amid economic crisis and Covid-19

Dressed in a miniskirt and blouse, Esther Kamupunga stood in semi-darkness waiting for men looking for sex - the latest Zimbabwean to lose her job in ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule and the asbestos case: ANC SG granted R200,000 bail
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X