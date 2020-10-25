Foreign powers slam Zim's anti-sanctions day as a 'distraction'

US and EU embassies in Zimbabwe said the anti-sanctions day held in the country on Sunday was a distraction from the real issues.

As such, it won’t help the government meet the strong reform agenda set out by President Emmerson Mnangagwa when he came to power soon after the November 2017 coup.

UK ambassador to Harare Melanie Robinson argued that sanctions cannot be blamed for the situation Zimbabwe finds itself in.

“It’s not sanctions, it’s corruption that drives away investors and leaves teachers, doctors, nurses and services struggling. Zimbabweans must be free to expose corruption, rights abuses and see perpetrators face justice,” she said.

Sadc member states this week rallied behind Zimbabwe in calling for the removal of sanctions imposed at the turn of the century when Harare embarked on gross human rights violations.

Sadc chair Dr Stergomena Tax, in a statement ahead of Sunday's commemorations, said: “Sanctions have caused suffering among Zimbabweans and continue to have a far-reaching effect on Zimbabwe and the entire Sadc region.”

Chinese ambassador to Zimbabwe Guo Shaochun added his voice to Zimbabwe’s call.

In a tweet he said: “Injustices in international relations forced developing countries into subjugation and poverty & still hold them back in independently choosing a path of development. #ZimSanctionsMustGo.”