EU will not waste taxpayer money in Zimbabwe, where poor financial controls & lack of reform endure

The European Union (EU) will not reinstate direct budgetary support to Zimbabwe because of the country’s opaque public financial management systems.

This was revealed by EU in Zimbabwe Ambassador Timo Olkkonen, in an interview with SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE.

“We can’t risk abuse of EU taxpayers’ money,” he said.

Budgetary support for Zimbabwe became an issue when Harare proposed its strategy for developmental co-operation to Brussels last year.

Harare prefers direct funding instead of the current set-up whereby EU support is provided through civic society and development oriented programmes where government is not directly involved.

Harare hoped for change since the EU is currently working on a budgetary framework for the period 2021-2027 in Africa. However, developments in Zimbabwe do not favour President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

“I don’t see that happening. For the reason that the public financial management systems are not up to scratch. From a governance and a management perspective, that is excluding politics, we are not yet there,” Olkkonen said.