About 10 Malian soldiers killed in militant attack, army says

By Reuters - 05 September 2020 - 11:26
International powers fear the ousting of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita could further destabilise Mali.
Image: REUTERS/Luc Gnago/File Photo

Militants killed around 10 Malian soldiers on Thursday near the west-central town of Guire, the army said, the deadliest such attack against the armed forces since an Aug. 18 military coup.

International powers fear the ousting of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita could further destabilise the West African nation and undermine the fight against insurgents linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State in the wider Sahel region.

The latest attack, which targeted a resupplying mission, took place at 6 p.m. and also caused injuries and material damage, the army said in a statement on Friday.

Reinforcements have been dispatched to the area, it said.

Islamist groups operate in arid central and northern Mali, using the area as a base to attack soldiers and civilians in neighbouring Burkina Faso, Niger and beyond.

Niger expands emergency across region where aid workers were killed

Niger's government has extended a state of emergency to the entire region that surrounds the capital Niamey and suspended access to a giraffe reserve ...
3 weeks ago

Five African leaders in Mali to resolve political crisis

Five African leaders are set to make a fresh bid to end Mali's political crisis on Thursday, following weeks of sometimes deadly protests demanding ...
1 month ago

Detained Mali protest leaders freed, after three days of unrest

Malian authorities on Monday freed political opponents whom security forces had detained following recent violent protests against the president, in ...
1 month ago

