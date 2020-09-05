Lockdown protesters defy police as Australia coronavirus cases ease

Protesters against a Covid-19 lockdown defied police in Australia's hotspot on Saturday, prompting 15 arrests, even as the state of Victoria continued its gradual improvement in stemming new cases due to the nearly five weeks of restrictions.

Around 200 protesters in the state capital Melbourne rallied with chants of "freedom" and "human rights matter", surrounded by swarms of police.

One of the arrests was for assaulting police, while others were arrested or fined for breaching health restrictions, Victoria police said in a statement.

"It is not safe, it is not smart, it is not lawful. In fact, it is absolutely selfish for people to be out there protesting," state Premier Daniel Andrews told a news conference.