Ebola outbreak in western DR Congo hits 100 cases

The Ebola outbreak in western Democratic Republic of Congo has infected 100 people as of Friday, killing 43 of them, the World Health Organization said.

The latest outbreak of the virus was declared on June 1 in Mbandaka, a city of 1 million people on the River Congo, just before Congo declared the end of a previous outbreak in the east that had dragged on for two years.

It has spread to remote villages in Equateur province spanning more than 300 km of dense forest with few roads, the WHO said in a statement. The pace of the virus's spread has been relatively consistent, case data shows.

"The virus is spreading across a wide and rugged terrain which requires costly interventions," said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO's Africa regional director.