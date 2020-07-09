Africa should want to be in more, not fewer, vaccine trials: top scientists

Africans should be clamouring to be part of vaccine trials so we have equal access, rather than saying we’re being used as guinea pigs, say top African scientists.

They said that only 2% of clinical trials happen in Africa, yet the continent has 17% of the world’s population and thus misses out on early rollout of life-saving preventions.

In a webinar moderated by media expert Tsepiso Makwetla and hosted by the World Health Organisation, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO regional director for Africa, said participation in trials would prevent a repetition of Africa being last to benefit from scientific developments.

“This disease will be circulating until there is a vaccine. I commend South Africa for participating, and we want to encourage other African member states to join. When we finally have an effective vaccine, equity must be a central focus because, too often, Africa is left at the back of the queue,” she said.

Also, African countries should already be preparing for vaccine rollout, despite the time lapse between development and rollout.

African countries should already be communicating clearly with communities to dispel the "guinea pig" myth, along with "mobilising financial resources, strengthening local manufacturing, and building workforce skills and knowledge".