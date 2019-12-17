Baby boy ‘alive and healthy’ after mom gave birth inside taxi in Soweto

Nearly a week after a video of a woman who had just given birth to a baby inside a minibus taxi went viral, the Gauteng health department said the baby was alive and healthy.

The incident took place last week Tuesday at the Chiawelo Community Health Centre in Soweto.

In a video circulated on social media, a man can be heard shouting about a nurse allegedly refusing to attend to the woman, who sat in the taxi with a newborn between her legs.

The man further shouts: “I am not fighting, I am fighting her statement that she won't help her because they deliver at labour ward, not inside the car, the baby is already here ... And she’s telling us that she won’t help her.”