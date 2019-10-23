Nurses fired after birth outside clinic

Three nurses accused of turning away a heavily pregnant woman who gave birth at the entrance of the Mamelodi clinic have been fired.

The Gauteng department of health confirmed that the nurses pleaded guilty to charges of misconduct after they refused to attend to 46-year-old Elina Maseko at Mamelodi East's Stanza Bopape Clinic on June 30.

Maseko gave birth outside the clinic in full view of passers-by.

Kwara Kekana, spokesperson for Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku, said all three nurses pleaded guilty and were subsequently dismissed.

But Kekana said the nurses have appealed their sanction of dismissal.

Maseko told Sowetan yesterday she was feeling better that action had been taken against the nurses who humiliated her. "This is a lesson to others so that what happened to me cannot be experienced by any other patient in future.