Congo opposition campaign says it's in touch with Kabila camp on transition

Representatives of a leading Congolese presidential candidate, Felix Tshisekedi, have met with outgoing President Joseph Kabila's camp to ensure a peaceful transfer of power, Tshisekedi's campaign said on Tuesday.

Kabila's camp, however, denied that any such meetings had occurred since the Dec. 30 election, for which provisional results are expected to be announced later this week.

The election is meant to bring about Congo's first democratic transition in 59 years of independence, but tensions are rising as some in the opposition accuse the government of trying to rig the vote.

Another disputed result could trigger the kind of violence that erupted after the 2006 and 2011 elections and destabilise Congo's eastern borderlands with Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi, where dozen of militia groups are active.

Tshisekedi ran against Kabila's hand-picked candidate, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, and another opposition leader, Martin Fayulu, whom pre-election polls showed with a healthy lead.