A grade 11 pupil at TM Letlhake Secondary School is in a critical condition after he was stabbed several times by fellow pupils when a fight among gangs broke out at the institution on Wednesday.
The fight started inside the schoolyard in Bekkersdal, on the East Rand, and was captured on cellphone by fellow pupils who are heard cheering.
The 30-seconds clip shows a number of boys being violently attacked.
In the clip, one boy is seen being dragged to the side as he tries to block numerous punches and flying kicks coming from all directions.
The school’s security was called and they separated the pupils, but they took it outside the school premises where, according to pupils and a staff member, fists were substituted with knives and machetes.
Four pupils were later admitted at Simunye Clinic with stab wounds on their upper body and bruises on their hands.
Three pupils were discharged hours later but one of the injured had to be transferred to Leratong Hospital because he has a knife wound close to his spinal cord.
Classes were suspended on Wednesday and Thursday.
Two police vans were stationed at the school on Wednesday.
Gauteng education department officials met with the school governing body on Thursday afternoon to find solutions.
Involved parties have scheduled a follow-up meeting on Friday afternoon.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said police we investigating, adding that no arrests had been made.
Education spokesperson Steve Mabona had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.
Pupil in critical condition after being stabbed by fellow learners
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl
