'Gang-affiliated pupils' suspended from school
Parents round up 22 learners at TM Letlhake
20 September 2022 - 07:05
A group of fed-up parents took it upon themselves to round up 22 pupils they believe are gang members at a Gauteng school were clashes among gangs have become rampant.
The group, which was mostly composed of women — some with children on their backs — went to TM Letlhake Secondary School in Bekkersdal, Westonaria, early yesterday morning and searched all pupils at the gate for weapons...
