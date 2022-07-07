Proteas stand-in captain Maharaj expects stern test from buoyant England

Proteas stand-in ODI captain Keshav Maharaj has admitted that they are going to be tested by a buoyant England on familiar conditions during their three-match series.

SA start their tour to England with three ODIs on July 19 in Durham, followed by two at Old Trafford and Headingley, before switching to T20s.

The tour will end with three Tests at Lord’s, Old Trafford and The Oval where they will be looking to bring England down to earth after they thumped India by seven wickets with a record run-chase during the week.

Before the Tests, SA will squeeze in two T20s against Ireland as part of their build-up to the World Cup in Australia later in the year.

“I think our house is in order, everyone is ready to go on Friday and there are no issues from that point of view,” said Maharaj who is captaining the side in the absence of injured Temba Bavuma.