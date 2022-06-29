White ball captain Temba Bavuma ruled out of Proteas' tour to the UK

Proteas limited overs captain Temba Bavuma has been excluded from the team’s entire tour to the UK after sustaining an elbow injury during the recently-concluded T20 series in India.

Cricket SA (CSA) announced on Wednesday that Bavuma’s projected recovery time is eight weeks and after that he will undergo a return-to-play programme.

The UK tour from July 19 to September 12 consists three ODIs‚ T20s and Tests against England and the Proteas will also play two T20s Ireland.

In the absence of Bavuma‚ Dolphins spinner Keshav Maharaj and middle order batter David Miller will take over the reins and lead the ODI and T20 teams respectively.

In other notable selection news‚ 21-year-old Knights all-rounder Gerald Coetzee has received his maiden Proteas call-up for the T20 series after a series of impressive performances.

The 32-year-old top order batter Rilee Rossouw has also been included in the T20 squad for the first time since the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup in India and is in line to add to his 15 T20 international caps.