Parliament confirms Xolile George as its secretary
Parliament has confirmed the appointment of SA Local Government Association (Salga) CEO Xolile George as its new secretary.
George, as reported by the Sunday Times, has been a frontrunner for the post. Sunday Times Daily reported on Thursday that parliament was so desperate to get George that it planned to reopen negotiations with him after it could not pin him down last year.
George, after the recruitment process in March last year, was parliament’s preferred candidate for the top post, which effectively makes him the CEO.
The stumbling block at the time was his salary. At Salga, George earned R5.8m but the parliamentary job would pay him R2.5m. It is unclear if parliament decided to up its salary offer.
On Friday, acting parliament spokesperson Manelisi Wolela confirmed the appointment.
“The executive authority of parliament has endorsed the CEO of Salga, Mr Xolile George, for appointment as the secretary to parliament.
“The executive authority will recommend to the Houses of Parliament, the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces that Mr George must assume his duties as the new accounting officer of parliament on June 1 2022, subject to the houses’ confirmation of his appointment,” said Wolela.
Presiding officers said George would bring a remarkable and deep knowledge and extensive experience in a range of areas that include intergovernmental and international relations, development economics and political-administration interface.
“The appointment of Mr George will bring the required stability in the administration of parliament as the position of the secretary to parliament has been vacant for almost five years,” said Wolela.
The last secretary of parliament was Gengezi Mgidlana, who was put on special leave in June 2017 and fired in 2019.
Wolela said George built and raised the international profile of Salga to be a respected continental and global player in respect of local government systems.
“Salga’s election to occupy the presidency of the United Cities of Africa, the Commonwealth Local Government Forum as well as the United Cities and Regions of the World is testimony to the outstanding leadership qualities of the secretary to parliament designate.”
