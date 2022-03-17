Back to square one in search for new parliament boss
Parliament is set to start afresh its search for a new administrative boss.
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula announced on Thursday that efforts to appoint a new secretary to parliament, effectively its CEO, before April 1 have failed and that a new process will be embarked upon.
“When the matter of the secretary to parliament was raised, I committed that by April 1 we would have a secretary to parliament appointed by the executive authority. However, that has not worked and we have decided that we should inform you about it,” she told the assembly’s programming committee meeting.
“We tried to work very hard to make sure that we succeed in this assignment of getting an STP [secretary to parliament]. We have not won. We are now proceeding to advertise. We will work on a new advert and possibly secure space this weekend. We will advertise on Sunday,” said Mapisa-Nqakula.
She told MPs last month the institution was working hard to ensure the post was filled by April 1.
Parliament has not had a permanent administrative boss since Gengezi Mgidlana was put on special leave in June 2017. Mgidlana was subsequently suspended and eventually fired in October 2019.
“I’m sure you are all aware that there had been interviews conducted some time ago by a panel established by parliament and a service provider. That team came out with a report and very clear proposals as to what the way forward should be,” she said.
At the time, Mapisa-Nqakula said she would be meeting MPs who were part of the panel that interviewed candidates to clarify issues of remuneration, among other things.
A source told TimesLIVE that the two best performers from that process were not available when approached for the position.
The Sunday Times reported last April that SA Local Government Association CEO Xolile George was a front-runner for the job. Sources said he impressed in interviews held a month earlier.
But parliament could not afford his salary. He earned R5.8m in the financial year which ended in March 2020. The parliamentary job pays R2.5m a year — about 60% less.
Zane Dangor, who according to sources was the second-best performer during interviews, was appointed director-general of the department of international relations & co-operation last week.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.