'R1bn contingency fund to kick in when provincial disaster funds run out'

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele has confirmed that provincial departments have to use their own budgets in response to last month’s flood disaster in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

The R1bn President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in declaring a national state of disaster was a contingency fund to be accessed when provincial infrastructure departments’ budget allocations for disaster had run out.

The R1bn package was also announced by minister of finance Enoch Godongwana.

“I know undoubtedly that the minister of finance has said there is [a] R1bn contingency fund which is in the coffers of [the National] Treasury. This is a fact. This is not a theory or anything,” said Gungubele on Monday.

“But the minister would have said, infrastructure departments, whenever there is a budget allocation to them, there is a portion for contingency situations, for disaster.

“Once that is done and finished they are expected therefore to access the R1bn.”

Gungubele was addressing a meeting of parliament’s ad hoc committee on flood disaster relief and recovery.