×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Durban worker dies after being hit by truck

13 May 2022 - 15:19
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A Durban man died after he was struck by a truck at his workplace.
A Durban man died after he was struck by a truck at his workplace.
Image: ALS Paramedics

A Durban man died after he was struck by a truck and dragged a few metres at his workplace on Friday.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the accident happened at Springfield Park after 11am.

“ALS Paramedics received numerous calls from the business requesting urgent assistance as one of the employees had been struck by a truck and dragged for some metres.”

Paramedics found that the man, believed to be in his 30s, had suffered major injuries.

“There was nothing more paramedics could do for the man and he was declared deceased on the scene.

“At this stage the events leading up to the incident are unknown. However, SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.”

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer