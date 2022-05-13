Durban worker dies after being hit by truck

A Durban man died after he was struck by a truck and dragged a few metres at his workplace on Friday.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the accident happened at Springfield Park after 11am.

“ALS Paramedics received numerous calls from the business requesting urgent assistance as one of the employees had been struck by a truck and dragged for some metres.”

Paramedics found that the man, believed to be in his 30s, had suffered major injuries.