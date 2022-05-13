WATCH: Benni McCarthy on aspirations to coach Chiefs or Pirates

Speaking at the launch of the Heineken All Invitational press conference on Friday, McCarthy said he has ambitions to coach both teams but has not been contacted.

“We will see about that. I played for one team and I supported the other as a kid,” he said.

“I think for majority of coaches anywhere in the world, when you get the opportunity to coach either Chiefs or Pirates you go for it. I am not different, I have aspirations and when you get such an opportunity, or if it knocks on your door, then you open and let them in. Except for the likes of Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti or José Mourinho,” he said.

Since he left AmaZulu, McCarthy has been linked with the coaching jobs at Chiefs or Pirates but confirmed that there has not been any contact with him.

“It is just a rumour, just some articles spreading in the news and people making noise. I can understand the frustrations of the fans because Chiefs is a massive club and they should be in a better position to compete with Sundowns and most clubs in the league.

“The same is for Pirates and they have both not done that, but I am sure the clubs are working on rectifying things so they can come back next season and compete and push Sundowns by getting the right people in.

“For me, I have not been in contact with either of them, so for me it is just a rumour.”