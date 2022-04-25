One person shot dead, another wounded at North West ANC branch general meeting

A 38-year-old man has been shot dead at an ANC branch general meeting (BGM) in Mothutlung, North West, forcing the gathering to collapse.

Ofentse "Chippa" Nkomo was ambushed while standing outside the Mothutlung Community Hall ahead of the region's ward 20 BGM.

A 30-year-old woman was hospitalised after she sustained gunshot wounds during the incident on Sunday afternoon.

Nkomo, a community activist, had been actively campaigning for a new and young leadership to take over the branch. His friends told Sowetan that he had been going door-to-door since 2018, recruiting new members to the branch with the idea of getting a new leadership elected.

North West police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said: "Police in Mothotlung are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.

"According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that the 38-year-old man was outside Mothotlung Community Hall where he attended a meeting. He was still outside the hall when a white BMW vehicle entered and stopped in the yard," Mokgwabone said.