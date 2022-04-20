Solidarity Fund says it will handle flood disaster funds with transparency

The Solidarity Fund has promised to handle flood disaster funds for KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape with the same transparency it did when managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Solidarity Fund flood response will account for its activities with the same transparency and corporate governance that has been applied to all of the fund’s activities to date,” the fund said on Tuesday.

The assurance comes after growing calls from South Africans who expressed concern over the possibility of the disaster funds being looted. KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has also moved to allay fears, saying: “All the resources allocated for flood relief and the recovery and rebuilding process will be used in line with fiscal rectitude, accountability, transparency and openness.”

A Solidarity Fund floods “response pillar” has been established which will ring-fence the flood response activities and operate separately from the Covid-19 fund.

The fund announced that it had resolved to support and augment the government's response to the floods in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.