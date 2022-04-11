×

News

Storm damage in KwaDukuza could run into millions of rand

11 April 2022 - 14:53
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
KwaDukuza district municipality conducted an assessment of the extent of damage caused by the heavy rainfall in the area.
Image: supplied

Storm damage on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast will run into millions of rand.

KwaDukuza ward 22 councillor Privi Makhan visited affected areas to assess the damage caused by heavy rains.

“This morning I accompanied the KwaDukuza district municipality's civils team to conduct an assessment on the full extent. The damage is extensive and the cost to repair will run into the millions. In our ward alone, we have road surfaces that have been compromised, beach access ways that have given away and collapsed storm water lines.”

In other areas, people have lost a lot more, including homes and possessions.

“I am appealing to our community to allow the KDM civils department the space to conduct a full assessment of the extent of damage in our ward and communicate a way forward with us. In the interim, any compromised areas will be secured to ensure public safety,” Makhan said.

TimesLIVE

