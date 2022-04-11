Storm damage in KwaDukuza could run into millions of rand

Storm damage on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast will run into millions of rand.

KwaDukuza ward 22 councillor Privi Makhan visited affected areas to assess the damage caused by heavy rains.

“This morning I accompanied the KwaDukuza district municipality's civils team to conduct an assessment on the full extent. The damage is extensive and the cost to repair will run into the millions. In our ward alone, we have road surfaces that have been compromised, beach access ways that have given away and collapsed storm water lines.”