×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Limpopo conjoined twins are stable, says health department

08 April 2022 - 16:19
A 41-year-old woman has given birth to conjoined twins at a Limpopo hospital. Stock photo.
A 41-year-old woman has given birth to conjoined twins at a Limpopo hospital. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/KATI FINNELL

The conjoined twins born at the Jane Furse Hospital in Limpopo are “clinically stable”, the provincial department of health said on Friday. 

The babies were a day old, having been born to a 41-year-old woman on Thursday. 

Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba visited the mother and her babies at Mankweng Hospital where they were being treated on Friday. 

After being briefed by specialists, she reported that the children were “not intubated and coping for now respiratory-wise”. 

The mother, who was a referral from a clinic, gave birth through a caesarean section on Thursday and according to the department didn't know the twins were conjoined until birth.

“A team made of various medical specialists including among others neonatologists, radiologists, paediatric surgeons and a paediatric cardiologist are running studies and tests to decide on the next course of action,” Ramathuba's office said.

Psychologists had been dispatched to offer psychological support to the mother and her family.

Ramathuba has requested the public to allow the medical teams to do their work and also offer support to the family of the babies.

TimesLIVE

Conjoined twins born in Limpopo hospital

The Limpopo health department said a set of conjoined twins has been born at the Jane Furse Hospital
News
11 hours ago

Elder sister recalls Mpho's sad last days on earth

The family of Mpho Mathibela who was born conjoined to her twin Mphonyana in 1986 will remember her as a loving, respectful and a person full of ...
News
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

eThekwini mayor briefs media
NASA astronaut speaks about spending 355 days in space