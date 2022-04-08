×

South Africa

Conjoined twins born in Limpopo hospital

By TimesLIVE - 08 April 2022 - 06:33
A 41-year-old woman has given birth to conjoined twins at a Limpopo hospital.
Image: 123RF/vitalinka

A set of conjoined twins has been born in the Jane Furse Hospital, said the Limpopo health department. 

The babies were born via c-section to a 41-year-old woman on Thursday. 

“The patient, who is a referral from a clinic, was diagnosed as a normal twin pregnancy during ante-natal clinic visits. It was only during the operation that doctors discovered the babies were joined on the chest and abdomen,” the department said.

“The babies were successfully extracted without any difficulties and transferred to Mankweng Hospital for full and further assessment by neonatologists and paediatric surgeons.”

Their mother is believed to be in good health but is still being treated in hospital.

Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba was expected to visit the mother and children on Friday.

TimesLIVE

