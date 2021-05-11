Eastern Cape girls born joined at the head successfully separated

A mother who was fearful after giving birth to rare conjoined twins nearly three months ago is overjoyed about being able to take them home, holding one in each arm.

Medical teams at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in Cape Town performed the delicate surgical procedure that successfully separated Siphosethu and Amahle Tyhalisi.

The twin girls, born in an Eastern Cape hospital in February, were fused at the head. Today they are recovering well and their 31-year-old mother Ntombikayise Tyhalisi is overjoyed.

“I am happy. I never expected that one day I would leave this hospital with both my babies alive,” she said.

Speaking about her birthing experience, Tyhalisi said her joy quickly turned to fear when she learnt she had not only been carrying twins but they were joined at the head.