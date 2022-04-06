Just one of Malema's wild claims: The Ruperts own everything, even judges

EFF leader Julius Malema on Wednesday made astonishing accusations against business mogul Johann Rupert and his family, saying the family owned everything — including the judiciary.

“This company of Rupert owns everything. It owns Absa, it owns FNB and Standard Bank. If they don’t want you, you will never own a bank. How can the Ruperts just own everything? All of us here when we woke up — without fail — used a product of the Ruperts. Either a toothpaste or toothbrush or soap. Whatever you want to think of, these ones have got their hands in it,” said Malema.

He was addressing party members picketing outside Rupert’s farm in Stellenbosch.

The protesters implored Rupert to release land and reveal all of his offshore bank accounts.

Malema was scathing of Rupert’s company, Remgro.