China must join global action against Russia's Ukraine war — Australia

China must act on its declarations of promoting world peace and join the effort to stop Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Australia's prime minister said on Monday, warning that the world was in danger of being reshaped by an “arc of autocracy”.

Scott Morrison also suggested in a wide-ranging speech that Russia's invasion was not going according to the plan of its leader, Vladimir Putin, who he said had “overestimated the capacity of how he might be able to prosecute this illegal war”.

“China has long claimed to have a role as one of the major powers in the world and to be a contributor to global peace and stability. No country will have a bigger impact on concluding this terrible war in Ukraine than China,” Morrison said in response to a question after a speech at the Lowy Institute think-tank.

Morrison, whose government has clashed with its biggest export partner over a range of issues, said he was dismayed by China's reticence.

“I was listening for the voice of the Chinese government when it came to condemning the actions of Russia and there was a chilling silence,” he said.

China has declined to call the Russian attack on Ukraine an “invasion” while asking Western countries to respect Russia's “legitimate security concerns”. It has called for a solution to the crisis through negotiations.

Russia calls the campaign it launched on Feb. 24 a “special military operation”, saying it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

Morrison called it a “gross violation of international law” and “the latest example of an authoritarian regime seeking to challenge the status quo through threats and violence”.

Most countries had cut off trade with Russia and payment companies like Visa and Mastercard were suspending operations there.

But China had relaxed wheat tariffs to Russia and may supply its UnionPay system, Morrison said.