Ramaphosa defends SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict

President Cyril Ramaphosa has explained SA's decision to abstain from voting on last week’s UN resolution on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Writing in his Monday weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa said the resolution did not “foreground the call for meaningful engagement”.

“SA expected that the UN resolution would foremost welcome the commencement of dialogue between the parties and seek to create the conditions for these talks to succeed. Instead, the call for peaceful resolution through political dialogue is relegated to a single sentence close to the conclusion of the final text,” Ramaphosa said.

SA has been criticised for the move with some suggesting it had chosen the side of the oppressor. Ramaphosa, however, said this had not been the case.

“There have been some who have said that in abstaining from the vote condemning Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, SA has placed itself on the wrong side of history. Yet SA is firmly on the side of peace at a time when another war is something the world does not need, nor can it afford.”