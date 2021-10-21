Zuma does not deserve medical parole

The Bosasa scandal and the department of correctional services' long and shameless record of criminal collusion should make us connect the dots when it comes to indefensible decisions such as medical parole for Jacob Zuma, the man who almost tanked this country.

If this exercise proves one thing, it is that Arthur Fraser's involvement in Zuma's medical parole clearance shows that a compromised individual can still cause damage wherever he is redeployed. Zuma went down for a relatively petty crime, contempt of court, and a short-term imprisonment of 15 months.

The irony is that Zuma went inside for 15 months when he should be serving 15 years for enabling and benefiting from the state capture during his disastrous nine years in office. More disturbing are reports that the department's medical board dismissed Zuma's application for medical parole.

According to the department, it was Fraser, the former spy boss under Zuma, who signed off on the decision to allow Zuma's parole. Remember, it was also Fraser who got Zuma off fraud and corruption charges back in 2009. Msholozi is always complaining that the judges are biased against him, but this time he is silent because he had a " judge" biased in his favour.

In SA, the crimes of wealthy and powerful persons are not even regarded as "crimes", and they are seldom prosecuted. If a nobody like Schabir Shaik could get himself released on medical parole, then why would a much more politically connected and extremely wealthy person like Zuma not succeed?

Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City