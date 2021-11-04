The former Bosasa COO was responding to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s announcement on Tuesday that it would perform its own medical evaluation on him after his appearance on a television show in September coming despite a medical report from his team saying he was not fit for trial.

Agrizzi was due to appear in the Johannesburg specialised commercial court on Tuesday. His case was postponed until December 2 for the medical examination to be conducted.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE via text on Tuesday evening‚ Agrizzi said he had not at any stage refused to be medically examined.

“We have always tendered our‚ especially my‚ personal assistance and availability to be subjected to a medical examination. However‚ the delays [in the case] are most definitely not my side or my legal counsel.

“We have always been available for an evaluation. I will submit to blood tests and drug tests as well as undergo scans‚ etc with one simple proviso that my own doctor‚ or family member is present from a personal safety viewpoint and because of the trauma I had been subjected to‚” Agrizzi said.

His other condition was for the evaluation to be conducted in an open and transparent environment.