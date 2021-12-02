Agrizzi absent as corruption case postponed to March next year

The corruption case against former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi was on Thursday postponed to March 2 2022.

The postponement in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court, sitting at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court, was to allow for the state to appoint a medical professional, a pulmonologist, to assess Agrizzi’s health.

The state intends to compare the assessment with that provided by Agrizzi's doctors to ascertain the true state of his health.

Agrizzi last appeared in court after he was arrested in October last year. He has not been able to appear on numerous court dates because of health issues.