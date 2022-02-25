Minnie set to strut her stuff at Paris Fashion Week next month

TV personality Minnie Dlamini is set to strut her stuff at Paris Fashion Week next month.

Dlamini will be showing off a French-Xhosa inspired range by Jessica Jane at the big fashion event that takes place on March 4 and 5. Jane, who participates in the Paris Fashion Week for the first time, will showcase on March 4.

Her range embodies the idea of cultural cohesiveness as it embraces the past, present, as well as racial and cultural differences.

Speaking to SowetanLive, Jane, who married Wandile Molebatsi, is looking forward to rub shoulders with international acclaimed designers.

“I am looking forward to showcase at Paris Fashion Week. I am bit stress at the moment. I’m leaving on Monday for Paris and it is a bit of a mad rush to get everything. I am perfectionist and I just want everything to be perfect. I am very excited and it I such a moment to showcasing in such events,” she said.

Asked why she chose Dlamini out of many models, she said: “Minnie and I have developed quite a nice close relationship over the years.

She is the first celebrity that I ever dressed. I think for me there is that comfort when going with Minnie because she has always held my hand trying to publicise my career.”

Jane said she will present her mix culture combo which both represents her and her life.

“I do have French blood in me. Besides, I have always loved French design and decor. I decided to combine Xhosa, which is my culture, also as a person who married a Xhosa man and French. As much as I am participating for the first time I’m not nervous. I am confident of what I have designed.”

Dlamini said: “I am looking forward I mean Paris is one of the my favourate cities in the world. I am so excited to go there with Jessica whom I have watched her career growing. We almost started at the same time and I have always supported her career from day one.

"That is why when she asked me to be her show stopper I agreed. For me it is a full circle moment for both of our careers. The last time I was in the ramp was many years ago at SA fashion week but I am not intimidated by the stage. I have done different fashions shows before,” she said.