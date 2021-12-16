Wanted: Woman who 'scammed PPE business investors out of R10m'

The police and the Hawks are appealing to the public to help them locate a woman who allegedly persuaded people to invest in her personal protective equipment business, scamming investors out of R10m.

Swereen Govender had allegedly convinced family and friends to invest in the business since June 2019 by promising lucrative dividends in return, said national police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo.

“Further investigation revealed that Govender initially paid minimum dividends to investors and then completely stopped at a later stage and she has allegedly been lying to her investors that she cannot be contacted as she has been placed in a witness protection programme,” Naidoo said in a statement.

“Multiple cases have been registered at various police stations in Gauteng, which are now referred to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team in Germiston for further investigation.

“The investigation team further revealed that Govender created fraudulent suppliers’ certificates from different government departments for PPE.