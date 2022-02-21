Cases have been opened against corrupt officials - Makhura

"I don't arrest officials. We open cases," Gauteng premier David Makhura said when questioned about how many arrests had been made against those accused of corruption in the government.

Makhura was delivering his state of the province address yesterday, detailing how the provincial government was dealing with corruption.

He faced questions and heckles from the floor at the Brixton Community Center when he added he was dealing "decisively" with corruption at the provincial level.

"We open cases, criminal cases and we have disciplined 138 officials in Gauteng, 42 criminal cases opened and the criminal justice system, including prosecution authorities and our courts are busy following up.

"We're working with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and they have done a lot of investigations. We've taken action on every report they have submitted to suspend officials, discipline them and they are done with that work, criminal cases are immediately opened," he said.

Makhura added they had implemented all recommendations by the auditor-general in relation to implicated departments.

"All supply chain officials are being vetted, they are subjected to vetting, including senior management in this province as part of detection and prevention," he said.

A week ago, the Gauteng government announced the suspension of nine senior officials, some of whom include officials from the department of infrastructure development on the cost of renovations for the AngloGold Ashanti Hospital on the West Rand.

The SIU uncovered serious irregularities in the awarding of contracts for the refurbishment of the hospital.

Recommendations increased to 10 times the cost from R50m to R588m. The hospital was donated by AngloGold and meant to treat serious Covid-19 patients.

Following the suspensions, Makhura removed the department from refurbishing the fire ravaged Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital and transferred the project to the national department of health.

"We want the department of health to be able to do its own infrastructure upgrades and maintenance.

"We’re not shutting down the Gauteng department of infrastructure development. There are interventions we’re making there and the current investigations underway have led to a number of suspensions there.

"We won’t disband the infrastructure but we’re going for the rouges... The SIU has already identified monies that must be recovered, who must go to jail and that’s what must be done," the premier said.