Case against self-proclaimed millionaire Sandile Shezi postponed

The fraud case against self-proclaimed millionaire Sandile Shezi has been postponed to next month.

Shezi appeared in the Wynberg magistrate’s court, Gauteng, on Monday. His case was postponed to February 2 for further investigations.

Shezi has been charged with defrauding his business partner and shareholder in his business, Global Forex Institute (GFI), out of R500,000.

GFI is marketed as a forex-trading training institute which helps people set up their own trading platforms.

Shezi ran his business from offices in Umhlanga in KwaZulu-Natal, Sandton, Faerie Glen in Pretoria and the Cape Town CBD, reported the Sunday Times.

Shezi denied the allegations in an interview with the publication.

“We are not a financial services provider. These shareholders signed up, not for investments but for our education programme. Our training includes technical analysis, fundamentals and a bit of this and that. You go through us to run your own small personal portfolio, not to trade for HSBC,” he said.

TimesLIVE