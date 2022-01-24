Case against self-proclaimed millionaire Sandile Shezi postponed
The fraud case against self-proclaimed millionaire Sandile Shezi has been postponed to next month.
Shezi appeared in the Wynberg magistrate’s court, Gauteng, on Monday. His case was postponed to February 2 for further investigations.
Shezi has been charged with defrauding his business partner and shareholder in his business, Global Forex Institute (GFI), out of R500,000.
GFI is marketed as a forex-trading training institute which helps people set up their own trading platforms.
Shezi ran his business from offices in Umhlanga in KwaZulu-Natal, Sandton, Faerie Glen in Pretoria and the Cape Town CBD, reported the Sunday Times.
Shezi denied the allegations in an interview with the publication.
“We are not a financial services provider. These shareholders signed up, not for investments but for our education programme. Our training includes technical analysis, fundamentals and a bit of this and that. You go through us to run your own small personal portfolio, not to trade for HSBC,” he said.
