'Nepotism' stops learning at Limpopo school
Parents of Makhasa Primary School pupils at Makhasa village outside Malamulele removed the newly appointed principal and two teachers
Allegations of nepotism and financial mismanagement has resulted in over 200 pupils missing learning for the past six days after angry parents shut down a village school in Limpopo
Parents of Makhasa Primary School pupils at Makhasa village outside Malamulele removed the newly appointed principal and two teachers, one of whom is also the secretary of the school governing body (SGB). The SGB is responsible for the hiring of staff...
