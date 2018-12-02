The Hawks and police have arrested eight people in connection with cash-in-transit heists in Katlehong and Meyerton in Gauteng.

The Hawks and police have arrested eight people in connection with cash-in-transit heists in Katlehong and Meyerton in Gauteng. Thandwangubazi Mvelase‚ 35‚ Nokulunga Ntombela‚ 33‚ Lungisa Mdlolo‚ 35‚ Ntengazi Mdlolo‚ 40‚ and Sandile Mhlungu‚ 29‚ appeared in the Protea‚ Vereeniging and Nigel Magistrates' Courts respectively on Friday.

They will be back in court on Monday.

“Unfortunately‚ the case against the other three suspects was provisionally withdrawn‚” said Hawks spokesperson brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi.

The team found AK-47 rifles‚ two bullet-proof police vests‚ ammunition and cash when they arrested Mvelase and Ntombela.

Mhlungu was arrested at Orange Farm where police found a shotgun‚ pistol‚ hand grenade and ammunition.

“The pistol was linked to a theft of a firearm case in the same area‚” Mulaudzi said.