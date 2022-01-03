WATCH | Another 'three to four hours' before parliament fire is quelled
Cape Town emergency services officials hope reinforced staff will help douse the flames
The fire raging through parliament will take another three to four hours to contain, says Jermaine Carelse, Cape Town's fire and rescue services spokesperson.
Plumes of smoke can be seen bellowing from parliament's National Assembly building from several streets away after the fire reignited on Monday afternoon.
It remains unclear what caused the fire to flare up again.
In three to four hours the fire on the roof of the National Assembly is set to be contained, says Jermaine Carelse, the spokesperson for Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service. @TimesLIVE #ParliamentFire pic.twitter.com/SBRiA4T0JT— Maryam Adams (@maryamadams_) January 3, 2022
Parliament's presiding officers held a press conference earlier on Monday and said they expected to have a report about the fire by Friday.
However, minister of public works Patricia de Lille confirmed that the report would likely be delayed by the flare-up.
De Lille has assured the public that parliament's work will continue as alternative accommodation is currently being sought for MPs. The Cape Town Convention Centre has offered space to parliament, as has the City of Cape Town.
“They are putting on a brave and courageous fight to ensure they get the situation under control,” says Parliamentary spokesperson, Moloto Mathapo. Over 30 firefighters continue to battle the flames that cover the roof of Parliament. @TimesLIVE #ParliamentFire @MolotoMothapo pic.twitter.com/3J8spccs97— Maryam Adams (@maryamadams_) January 3, 2022
WATCH: The roof of Parliament has caught alight once again, there are currently over 30 firefighters on the scene. @TimesLIVE #ParliamentFire pic.twitter.com/Mr7Z7WH1Dz— Maryam Adams (@maryamadams_) January 3, 2022
Parliament's official work calendar is meant to get under way on January 15, with the state of the nation address scheduled for February 10.
