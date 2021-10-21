News

Rosebank Mall evacuated for second time in three days over bomb threat

21 October 2021 - 19:51
The Rosebank Mall had to be evacuated for the second time in three days after another bomb threat. File photo.
The Rosebank Mall had to be evacuated for the second time in three days after another bomb threat. File photo.
Image: Supplied

For the second time in three days, Johannesburg's Rosebank Mall had to be evacuated over a bomb threat.

The mall was evacuated shortly before 5pm, with police and bomb experts heading to the scene. 

By about 7.15pm, said SAPS spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello, officers were still on the scene but had not found anything.

On its Twitter page, the mall confirmed the incident, saying that the evacuation took place at 4.50pm.

On Tuesday, police and the mall confirmed that there had been a bomb threat that required evacuation.

The evacuation order was given at 5pm and the mall said the all-clear was given about four hours later. The mall opened as normal on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

Court evacuated during Mandla Msibi's bail hearing after bomb scare

The Nelspruit magistrate's court where former Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi is applying for bail has been evacuated due to a bomb scare.
News
1 week ago

Alleged Cape Town gang boss William 'Red' Steven killed in apparent hit

Alleged Cape Town gang leader William "Red" Steven was killed in an apparent hit on Tuesday.
News
8 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout